Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.7% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,034.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.08%, to 2,118.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 485.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 382.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7% for the week and is up 2.9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.093% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.228/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.085% lower at NIS 3.518/€.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market, rising 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 6.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.35%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51%, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.41%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.31% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.41%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT) rose 4.11%. Health.

