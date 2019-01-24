Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 1,526.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 1,381.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12% to 366.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 344.03 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged fr4om yesterday's rate at NIS 3.683/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.158% at 4.180/€. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% this week and is up 4.3% since the beginning of the year.

On the market, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.48% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.75%.

