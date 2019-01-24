search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1% for week

24 Jan, 2019 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Alony Hetz and Harel led the market higher today but Teva and Perrigo slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 1,526.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44% to 1,381.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.12% to 366.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 344.03 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged fr4om yesterday's rate at NIS 3.683/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.158% at 4.180/€. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% this week and is up 4.3% since the beginning of the year.

On the market, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.06%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.61%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.48% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018