search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.3% for week

27 Aug, 2020 22:39
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Mizrahi Tefahot led the TASE down today but Discount Bank bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,412.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,439.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72%, to 497.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 361.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 2.55 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 1.3% on the week and is down 16.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.941% down from Wednesday at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.011% lower at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) fell 3.80%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.84%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 19.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.80%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 4.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.42%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.10%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.33% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018