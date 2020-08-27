Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.3% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,412.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.03%, to 1,439.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.72%, to 497.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 361.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 2.55 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 1.3% on the week and is down 16.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.941% down from Wednesday at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.011% lower at NIS 3.975/€.

On the market ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) fell 3.80%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.84%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 19.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.80%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 4.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.42%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.10%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.33% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020