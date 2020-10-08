Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 3.5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,364.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,405.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.60%, to 503.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 355.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.07 billion in equities and NIS 1.90 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.5% for the week.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.382% lower from Wednesday at NIS 3.394/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.312% down at NIS 3.993/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 6.04% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 6.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 5.59% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.27%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.35%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.52%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.65% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.30%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020