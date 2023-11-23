Thu: Tel Aviv 35 breaks even for 2023 to date

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,797.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,811.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02%, to 346.11 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 361.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 5.01 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.4%. The index is flat for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.7310/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 4.0716/€.

Bezeq led trading today, and fell 1.08%. Nice Systems fell 2.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.51%; Bank Leumi fell 0.04%; and Discount Bank rose 0.46%.

Notable advancers today were Delek Automotive Systems, up 8.12%; G City, up 4.82%; Property & Building, up 3.68%; Enlight, up 3.64%; and Delek Group, which kept up its positive momentum and rose a further 3.47%. Electra Real Estate fell 6.65%; Verisis fell 4.37%; and Direct Finance fell 4.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.