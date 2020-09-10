Thu: Tel Aviv 35 down 2.6% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.48%, to 1,305.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.38%, to 1,334.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 463.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.51%, to 356.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.205% up from Wednesday at NIS 3.414/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.856% up at NIS 4.040/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 5%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.37%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL), and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.79%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.04%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.97%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.68% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.76%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

