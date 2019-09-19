Thu: Tel Aviv 35 index up 0.4% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,621.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,528.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 378.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 367.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 0.4% for the week and is up 10.8% since the beginning of 2019.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.565% from yesterday's rate at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.378% at 3.896/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.91% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.55%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.60%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.92%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.93%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.86% and Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.68%.

