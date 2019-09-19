search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 index up 0.4% for week

19 Sep, 2019 19:37

Shapir and Amot led the gains on the TA 35 Index today while Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,621.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,528.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 378.48 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 367.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 0.4% for the week and is up 10.8% since the beginning of 2019.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.565% from yesterday's rate at NIS 3.521/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.378% at 3.896/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.91% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.55%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.60%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.92%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.93%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.86% and Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2019

