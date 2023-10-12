Thu: Tel Aviv 35 loses 6.4% in first week of fighting

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,713.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,738.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61%, to 350.71 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 1.05%, to 361.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 5.05 billion in bonds.

For the week, after nearly a week of war in Israel’s south, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.4%. The index is down 4.7% for the year to date.

The Real Estate Index rose 1.27% today, but is down 8.2% for the week.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.9580/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2025/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.10%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.20%; Nice Systems rose 0.99%; Discount Bank fell 1.32%; and ICL fell 1.67%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Land Development, up 5.24%; Israel Canada, up 5.19%; and Isras, up 4.70%. LivePerson fell 6.35%; Opko Health fell 4.64%; and Oramed fell 4.59%.

