Thu: Tel Aviv 35 loses 6.4% in first week of fighting

12 Oct, 2023 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, led downward by the banks, and the shekel also weakended.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.73%, to 1,713.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,738.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61%, to 350.71 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 1.05%, to 361.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 5.05 billion in bonds.

For the week, after nearly a week of war in Israel’s south, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.4%. The index is down 4.7% for the year to date.

The Real Estate Index rose 1.27% today, but is down 8.2% for the week.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.9580/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2025/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.10%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.20%; Nice Systems rose 0.99%; Discount Bank fell 1.32%; and ICL fell 1.67%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Land Development, up 5.24%; Israel Canada, up 5.19%; and Isras, up 4.70%. LivePerson fell 6.35%; Opko Health fell 4.64%; and Oramed fell 4.59%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

