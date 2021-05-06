Thu: TA 35 up 10% year to date

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,652.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,727.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.02%, to 573.59 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 368.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.86 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is up 10.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at NIS 3.9307/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.96%. Teva rose 1.62%; Ormat Technologies was flat; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.04%; and ICL, which reported a 125% rise in first quarter profit, rose 0.31%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan (Oil Refineries), up 3.46%, Amot, up 3.45%, and Energean, up 3.27%. Liveperson fell 5.75%, Gencell fell 5.39%, and Axilion Smart Mobility fell 4.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021