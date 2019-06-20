search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 1.2% for week

20 Jun, 2019 18:24
Bezeq soared on completion of the Searchlight deal but Teva continued to slide.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61% to 1,576.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.67% to 1,463.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 367.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 363.85 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.11 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.2% for the week and is up 7.7% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.831% today at NIS 3.579/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.042% at 4.046/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 7.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on news that Searchlight had completed acquisition of control of the company. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.71%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.33%, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.05%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.06%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.86% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

