Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 2% for week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,887.24 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,971.56 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47%, to 581.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 382.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 25.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.1250/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.66% lower, at NIS 3.6100/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 2.67%. Teva fell 4.89%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.84%; Bank Leumi rose 0.99%; and FIBI Holdings fell 2.04%.

Notable advancers today were Augwind, up 4.51%,, and Nova, up 4.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2021.

