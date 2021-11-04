search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 2% for week

4 Nov, 2021 19:26
Teva fell sharply today, but the main indices still ended the week on an uptick.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,887.24 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,971.56 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47%, to 581.44 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 382.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.0%. The index is up 25.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.1250/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.66% lower, at NIS 3.6100/€.

Nice Systems led trading today, and rose 2.67%. Teva fell 4.89%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.84%; Bank Leumi rose 0.99%; and FIBI Holdings fell 2.04%.

Notable advancers today were Augwind, up 4.51%,, and Nova, up 4.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

