Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 2.2% for week

26 Jul, 2018 19:11
NICE Systems and Harel led the market higher while Tower slumped on disappointing guidance.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 1,577.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39% to 1,407.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.10% to 376.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 345.76 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.75 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.082% at NIS 3.638/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.068% at 4.260/€. The market was up 2.2% on the week and is up 4.5% since the beginning of 2018.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.35%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.36% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.51%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.61% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2018

