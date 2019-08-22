search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 2.7% for week

22 Aug, 2019 18:58
Teva and Alony Hetz led the gains today while Opko and Israel Chemicals recorded the biggest declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24% to 1,595.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,506.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 375.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 366.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 2.7% this week and is up 9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% today at NIS 3.525/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.380% at 3.902/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.68%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index after reporting strong second quarter financial results. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.22% on news of a major lease with Samsung and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.66%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.50% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.30%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.40% on ther day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

