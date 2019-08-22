Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 2.7% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24% to 1,595.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,506.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 375.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 366.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 2.7% this week and is up 9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.057% today at NIS 3.525/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.380% at 3.902/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.14% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.68%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index after reporting strong second quarter financial results. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.22% on news of a major lease with Samsung and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.66%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.50% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.30%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.40% on ther day's biggest trading turnover.

