Thu: Tel Aviv 35 up 6.4% in May

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.87%, to 2,701.68 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 2,724.72 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24%, to 476.69 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 394.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 8.11 billion in equities and NIS 5.25 billion in bonds.

In May, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 6.4%. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reports that foreign investors bought Israeli stocks to the tune of NIS 2.5 billion in May, and NIS 9.1 billion in the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.79% lower today, at 3.5120/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.23% lower, at 3.9607/€.

Nova led trading today, and rose 5.36%. Bank Leumi rose 1.23%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.8%; Elbit Systems rose 1.29%; and Nice rose 1.14%.

Insurance companies performed strongly today after reporting good first quarter results. IDI Insurance rose 7.08%; Clal Insurance rose 6.70%; Harel rose 6.17%; and The Phoenix Holdings rose 5.53%. IBI Investment House fell 12.09% after releasing quarterly financials showing growth in activity but a net profit down 21% because of write-downs on acquisitions. Direct Finance fell 11.54%; El Al fell 5.80%; B Communications also fell 5.80%; and Fox fell 5.59%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed on Sunday June 1 and Monday June 2 for the Shavuot holiday. The exchange will reopen on Tuesday June 3.

