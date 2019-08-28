search
Thu: Teva, Leumi lead TASE down

28 Aug, 2019 18:14
Teva and Bank Leumi led the losses on the TASE today but Delek and Mizrahi Tefahot bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75% to 1,539.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,460.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07% to 365.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 365.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% today at NIS 3.524/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate unchanged at 3.9099/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.41% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.35%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.35%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.44% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.69%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.13% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

