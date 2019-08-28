Thu: Teva, Leumi lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.75% to 1,539.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 1,460.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07% to 365.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 365.84 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.114% today at NIS 3.524/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate unchanged at 3.9099/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.41% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.35%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.35%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.44% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.69%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.13% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2019

