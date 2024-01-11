Thu: Teva, Nice strengthen further

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,862.01 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,884.59 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42%, to 386.76 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 368.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is down 0.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.61% lower, at NIS 3.7350/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 4.1013/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.22%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.51%; Nice Systems rose 1.07%; Teva rose 2.06%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.88%.

Notable advancers today were Blue Square, up 4.96%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself, up 4.21%; and Shufersal, up 4.18 %. Opko Health fell 9.88%; Electra Real Estate fell 4.53%; and Ormat Technologies fell 3.63%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.