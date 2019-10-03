Thu: Teva, Perrigo lead falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,589.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.79%, to 1,508.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.81%, to points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 369.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.7 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4930/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.70% higher, at NIS 3.8316/€.

Teva was today's most active share, and fell 3.07%. Perrigo fell 5.32%; Discount Bank rose 0.39%; Nice Systems rose 1.69%; and Bank Leumi rose 98%.

Notable advancers today were OPC Energy, up 3.55%; Camtek, up 3.53%; and Opko Health, up 3.07%. IFF fell 3.95%.

