Thu: Teva, banks weigh on indices

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,588.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,457.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92%, to 377.68 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 357.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.45 billion in equities and NIS 2.67 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.6%. The index is up 8.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.34% higher, at NIS 3.5980/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 4.0324/€.

All five leading stocks fell today. Teva, which released first quarter financials today showing a decline in revenue but a profit ahead of market estimates, topped the turnover table and fell 0.04%. Nice Systems fell 2.14%; Bank Leumi fell 0.92%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.31%; and Discount Bank fell 2.14%.

Clal Insurance, in which IDB Development sold a 10% stake today, rose 7.03%. Delek Drilling rose 2.90%.

Among the notable decliners were Nawi, down 5.13%, and Opko Health, down 3.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019