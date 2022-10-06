Thu: Teva, big two banks lead rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.62%, to 1,867.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.33%, to 1,903.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 387.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 349.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.43 billion in bonds.

In the past two weeks (in which there have been breaks in trading for the Rosh Hashana holiday and Yom Kippur), the Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 2.9%. The index is down 5.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market today, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.26% lower, at NIS 3.5380/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.4982/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 5.97%. Bank Leumi rose 2.33%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.48%; Energix fell 1.81%; and Ormat Technologies fell 2.73%. Notable advancers today were Liveperson, up 3.28%; Perion Network, up 9.55% after releasing better than expected preliminary third quarter results; and Elbit Systems, up 4.39%. Nayax fell 4.59% and IES fell 4.50%.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed for the Sukkot holiday, reopening on Tuesday, October 11.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.