Thu: Teva maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,925.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,984.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71%, to 428.50 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 364.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3%. The index is down 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.18% higher, at NIS 3.4330/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.01% higher, at NIS 3.4779/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 5.57%, making it a 28% rise in two days following the announcement of a settlement of the opioid addiction affair in the US. ICL fell 0.98%; Bank Leumi rose 1.88%; Bank Hapoalim closed flat; and Nice Systems rose 2.32%.

Notable advancers today were Altshuler Shaham Finance, up 6.74%; Kenon, up 4.77%; and Blue Square, up 4.40%. Maytronics fell 8.31%, and Neto Malinda fell 4.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2022.

