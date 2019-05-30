Thu: Teva corrects

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,544.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index %rose 0.35, to 1,434.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52%, to 356.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 358.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.2%. The index is up 5.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.62/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 4.0316/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 0.22%. Bank Leumi fell 0.53%, Nice Systems rose 1%, Teva staged an upward correction after its recent steep falls, and rose 5.79%, but Bezeq continued its decline, falling a further 0.97%.

Telecommunications stocks were generally weak today. Partner, which like Bezeq reported today and posted a first quarter profit down to NIS 2 million, fell 4.45%, while Cellcom fell 3.45%.

