Thu: Teva corrects

30 May, 2019 20:01
Globes correspondent

Teva halted its recent slide today as the main indices all rose, although telecoms stocks were weak.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,544.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index %rose 0.35, to 1,434.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52%, to 356.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 358.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.2%. The index is up 5.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.62/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 4.0316/€.

Discount Bank led trading today, and rose 0.22%. Bank Leumi fell 0.53%, Nice Systems rose 1%, Teva staged an upward correction after its recent steep falls, and rose 5.79%, but Bezeq continued its decline, falling a further 0.97%.

Telecommunications stocks were generally weak today. Partner, which like Bezeq reported today and posted a first quarter profit down to NIS 2 million, fell 4.45%, while Cellcom fell 3.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

