Thu: Teva dips as TASE finishes week flat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,562.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,481.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32%, to 374.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 365.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged. The index is up 6.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.5120/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.8851/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 3.47%. Bank Leumi rose 0.62%; Nice Systems fell 0.55%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.79%; and IFF rose 2.76%.

Among notable advancers today, Dor Alon rose 5.21%, Nova rose 3.38%, and Tower Semiconductor rose 2.87%. Cellcom fell 3.21%, and Delek Drilling fell 2.39%.

