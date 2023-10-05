Thu: Teva falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,830.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,858.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 363.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 369.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion in equities and NIS 2.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.052% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.859/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% higher at NIS 4.055/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.04% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.39%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 2.67%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90%.

