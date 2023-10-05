search
Thu: Teva falls sharply

5 Oct, 2023 18:24
Teva gave up more ground as the TASE ended the week lower but Nova and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,830.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,858.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38% to 363.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 369.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion in equities and NIS 2.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.052% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.859/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% higher at NIS 4.055/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.04% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.39%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 2.67%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

