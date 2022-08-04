Thu: Teva leads rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,956.96 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 2,011.26 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 431.11 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 365.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.97 billion in equities and NIS 2.55 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.6%. The index is down 1.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.48% lower, at NIS 3.3500/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.71% lower, at NIS 3.4065/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.34%. Delek Group fell 3.52%; Energean fell 0.32%; Delek Group unit NewMed Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) fell 4.90%; and Shufersal rose 0.86%.

Notable advancers today were Liveperson, up 6%, and Polyram, up 5.86%. Opko Health fell 7.56%, and BATM fell 7.18%.

From Monday, August 9, Energean, Delek Group, and NewMed Energy will be added to the Tel Aviv 35 Index, while Liveperson, Shufersal, and Maytronics will be relegated from it.

There will be no trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday, August 7, because of the Tisha B’Av fast.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.