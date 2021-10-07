Thu: Teva leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,803.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,858.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.45% to 551.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 391.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.96 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1% for the week and is up 20.1% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.524% from Wednesday, at NIS 3.228/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.294% lower at NIS 3.732/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 3.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.42% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.47%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.35%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33%.

Few shares fell today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index with Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) down 0.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2021

