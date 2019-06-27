Thu: Teva rally lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.36% to 1,579.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.35% to 1,467.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 364.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 362.04 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.251% today at NIS 3.582/$ from Wednesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.088% at 4.075/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.30% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.96%, and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.88%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.20% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF TASE: IFF) fell 3.28% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.4%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.86%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.22% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.17%.

