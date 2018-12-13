Thu: Teva rises further on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,596.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 1,441.70 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 360.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 343.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.187% at NIS 3.753/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.516% at 4.270/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.07% after climbing more than 3% yesterday. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.56% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.25%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.41%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.19% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.49%.

