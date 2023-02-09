Thu: Teva slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,781.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,818.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55%, to 358.91 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 356.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 3.28 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.9%. The index is down 0.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4890/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.51% higher, at NIS 3.7570/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.29%. Bank Leumi fell 0.86%; ICL rose 0.52%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.80%; and Teva fell 3.55%, following on from a 3.66% fall yesterday after it reported its fourth quarter 2022 results..

Notable advancers today were Oramed Pharmaceuticals, up 5.49%; Shikun & Binui, up 4.86%; and Delta Galil, up 4.07%. IES fell 4.70% and IDI Insurance fell 3.73%.

