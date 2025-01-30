Thu: Teva slide continues

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99%, to 2,448.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.75%, to 2,500.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21%, to 477.70 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 389.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.16 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.7%. The index is up 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 3.5840/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% lower, at NIS 3.7246/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.20%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.02%; Discount Bank fell 0.34%; Teva fell 5.67%, after falling nearly 15% yesterday on guidance that disappointed the market; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.22%.

Notable advancers today were Argo Properties, up 4.02%; Bazan, up 3.13%; and Rami Levy, up 3.08%. Blue Square fell 3.10%, Dimri fell 2.53%, and Azorim fell 2.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2025.

