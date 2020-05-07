search
Thu: Teva soars

7 May, 2020 19:12
Good financials and stable guidance boosted Teva today, as the main indices all rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,434.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19%, to 1,411.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.45%, to 410.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.49%, to 352.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

Over the past two weeks (last week was a shortened trading week because of Memorial Day and Independence Day) the Tel Aviv 35 Index has risen 4.9%. The index is down 14.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 3.5160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.7955/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 17.84% after reporting better than expected quarterly results and reiterating its annual guidance. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.12%; Nice Systems rose 2.67%; Bank Leumi fell 0.16%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.07%.

Besides Teva, notable advancers today were BATM, up 11.69%, and Liveperson, which jumped 33% yesterday after releasing its quarterly financials and rose another 6.63% today. BATM, which recently announced positive developments in development of products related to the coronavirus pandemic, is up 65% so far this month. Opko Health fell 8.25%; Energean fell 6.15%, and Fattal fell 5.22%.

