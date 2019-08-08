Thu: Teva surge lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.87%, to 1,614.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.92%, to 1,507.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.65%, to 362.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 366.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 4.17 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.0%. The index is up 10.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.4830/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS3.9032/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 7.90%. Bank Leumi rose 0.55%; Nice Systems, which reported good results and upgraded guidance, rose 1.20%; Bank Hapoalim rose 2.14%; and Israel Chemicals rose 0.97%.

After steep falls yesterday, telecoms Partner and Cellcom came back today, the former rising 11.03% and the latter 7.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2019

