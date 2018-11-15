Thu: Teva tumbles, Matomy surges

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,634.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,472.02 points ; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89%, to 374.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 345.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.19 billion in equities and NIS 8.78 billion in bonds.

<p>For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is up 8.3% for the year to date.

<p>On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.6950/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.21% higher, at NIS 4.1783/€.

<p>Three banks led trading today. Bank Leumi fell 0.21%; Discount Bank, which reported a 40% rise in third quarter profit today, rose 0.62%; Bank Hapoalim, which also reported today, rose 0.30%. Nice Systems rose 0.56%, and Teva tumbled 4.89%, with no special announcement by the company.

<p>Energy stocks Ratio and Delek Drilling rose strongly, by 4.59% and 4.17%. Partner Communications fell 2.40%.

<p>Matomy rose 8.38%, on news that it had sold advertising platform Mobfox to Teddy Sagi's Tightline Holdings for $7.5 million.

