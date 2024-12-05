Thu: The Phoenix leads again, El Al rebounds

The main indices of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04% to 2321.78 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.04%, to 2363.75 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.13%. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 375.34 points. Turnover was NIS 2.32 billion in equities and NIS 3.96 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.7%. The index is up 24.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was unchanged, at NIS 3.6030/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.7929/€.

For the second successive day, The Phoenix Holdings led trading today, and rose 3.21%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.33%; ICL fell 2.48%; Bank Leumi rose 0.86%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were El Al, which rose 6.99%, reversing some of its recent decline; Bet Shemesh Engines, another stock that has largely been weak lately, up 4.22%; and Villar, up 3.34%. Opko Health fell 3.91%, Next Vision fell 3.53%, and Nova fell 3.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.