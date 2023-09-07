search
Thu: Tower leads market down

7 Sep, 2023 18:38
Tower and Teva both fell today but energy stocks Delek and Energean bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,826.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,853.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 378.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 371.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.64 billion in equities and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 1.05% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.848/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.692% higher at NIS 4.119/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 1.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.25%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.32% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.05%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.44% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.63%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.85% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.96%.

Energy stocks bucked the market today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.35% and its eastern Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.09%.

