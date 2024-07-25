Thu: Tower surges, Nova and Camtek slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41%, to 2,050.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,053.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70%, to 421.77 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 375.68 opints.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3%. The index is up 9.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel/dollar rate was set 0.72% higher, at 3.6530/$, and the shekel/euro rate was set 0.79% higher, at 3.9646/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.33%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.42%; Teva rose 1.71%; Discount Bank fell 0.73%; and Nova fell 3.90%.

Notable advancers today were Tower Semiconductor, up 6.71% after releasing its quarterly results yesterday; Maytronics, up 2.56%; the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange itself, up 2.41%; and El Al, up 2.34%. Camtek fell 7.545; Priortech fell 6.41%; and One Tech fell 3.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.