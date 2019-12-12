Thu: Trump's China deal remarks boost stocks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08%, to 1,691.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,620.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17%, to 386.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 369.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.66 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is up 15.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 3.4810/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.8745/€.

The main indices were in negative territory until close to the end of the session, when US President Trump's remarks about a trade deal with China being close boosted world stock markets, and Tel Aviv along with them. Clal Insurance led trading today, and rose 1.67%. Bayside rose 0.73%; Nice Systems rose 1.73%; Discount Bank fell 1.56%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.29%. Fox-Wizel, which was reported to be in talks to sell a 10% stake in its Retailers subsidiary to Leumi Partners, rose 7.34%. Hadera Paper rose 4.21%. Among notable decliners were Delek Automotive Systems, in which Delek Group sold its stake, down 3.27%, and Kamada, down 3.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019