Thu: US woes hit Hapoalim

7 Mar, 2019 20:45
Globes correspondent

The main indices fell heavily today, with world markets weak. Bank Hapoalim was the most notable decliner, but Teva went the other way.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.43%, to 1,543.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.36%, to 1,409.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.30%, to 372.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 352.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.04 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is up 5.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate flat, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 4.0794/€.

Bank Leumi, which reported today, rose 0.37%. Teva rose 4.57%; Bank Hapoalim, which announced a NIS 1 billion provision against the tax probe in the US, fell 6.57%; Nice Systems fell 4.27%; and Israel Chemicals rose 0.61%.

Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 6.74%, and Shikun & Binui rose 6.1%. Notable decliners were Menorah Mivtachim, down 19.27%, Nova, down 18.95%, and Gilat, down 18.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

