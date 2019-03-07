Thu: US woes hit Hapoalim

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.43%, to 1,543.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.36%, to 1,409.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.30%, to 372.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 352.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.93 billion in equities and NIS 3.04 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is up 5.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate flat, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 4.0794/€.

Bank Leumi, which reported today, rose 0.37%. Teva rose 4.57%; Bank Hapoalim, which announced a NIS 1 billion provision against the tax probe in the US, fell 6.57%; Nice Systems fell 4.27%; and Israel Chemicals rose 0.61%.

Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 6.74%, and Shikun & Binui rose 6.1%. Notable decliners were Menorah Mivtachim, down 19.27%, Nova, down 18.95%, and Gilat, down 18.30%.

