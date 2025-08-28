Thu: Weak banks depress indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 3,071.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 3,129.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.71%, to 546.87 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 406.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.92 billion in equities and NIS 8.69 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5%. The index is up 28.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.63% lower, at 3.3250/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.09% higher, at 3.8806/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.93%. Bank Leumi fell 0.51%; Discount Bank fell 1.66%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.32%; and Teva fell 1.07%.

Notable advancers today were Priortech, up 6.02%; Kenon Holdings, up 5.62%; Amram, up 3.71%; and Nova, up 3.65%. Retailors fell 4.94%, Palram fell 4.56%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.28%, Blue Square fell 4.21%, and Electra Consumer Products fell 4.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.