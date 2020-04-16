Thu: Banks weigh on TASE

After a two-day break because of the Passover holiday, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.71%, to 1,324.52 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.57%, to 1,299.99 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20%, to 368.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27%, to 350.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds..

In the past two week, covering the Passover holiday period in which the stock exchange was closed for several days, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.4%. The index is down 21.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.42% higher, at NIS 3.5940/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.9087/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.88%. Discount Bank fell 5.62%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.60%; Nice Systems rose 2.83%; and Energix fell 1.31%.

Compugen soared 47.70% today, after the company announced that the underwriters were exercising their option to buy shares in its equity offering. Allot rose 7.29% after confirming its annual guidance. Tower Semiconductor rose 6.07%.

Notable decliners today were Delek Group, down 14.80%; Energean, down 12.82%; and AudioCodes, down 12.80%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020