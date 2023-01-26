Thu: Weakness in banks, real estate, rounds off negative week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.93%, to 1,782.24 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 1,807.52 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08%, to 355.28 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.36%, to 353.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.05 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.6%. The index is down 0.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.86% higher, at NIS 3.3990/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.10% higher, at NIS 3.7045/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.49%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.14%; Teva rose 1.59%; Discount Bank fell 2.33%; and Nice Systems rose 3.32%.

Alongside Nice Systems, other technology companies were notable advancers today: Perion Network, up 3.29%; Sapiens, up 3.19%; and Gilat, up 3.17%. Neto Malinda fell 5.95%; real estate companies Mediterranean Towers, G City, and Shikun & Bunui fell 5.84%, 5.76%, and 5.73% respectively; and Equital fell 5.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2023.

