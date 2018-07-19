search
Thu: Week ends on downtick

19 Jul, 2018 20:43
All the leading stocks fell today, except for Bank Leumi.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,544.13 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,382.20 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 374.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 346.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 794 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 3.6490/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.09% higher, at NIS 4.2359/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.05%. Bank Leumi rose 0.46%; Frutarom fell 0.05%; Nice Systems fell 0.17 %; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.08%.

Tower Semiconductor was one of the day's prominent advancers, rising 2.99%. El Al fell 2.82%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 19, 2018

