Thu: Week ends on uptick

The main indices of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06%, to 2,054.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 2,053.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.82%, to 405.86 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 378.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.00 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is up 10.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.4% lower, at NIS 3.7530/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.64% lower, at NIS 4.1340/€.

Bank Leumi was today’s most active stock, and rose 1.09%. El Al fell 2.28%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.67%; Camtek rose 2.49%; and Nice rose 0.43%.

Prominent advancers today were Isrotel, up 5.01%; Veridis, up 4.99%; Aura, up 3.89%; and G City, up 3.82%. Alony Hetz fell 2.15%; Delta Brands fell 2.15%; and Opko Health fell 2.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2024.

