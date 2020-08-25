Tnuva to import UK meat substitute products

Israel's largest food company Tnuva Food Industries Ltd. is entering the meat substitute products market. The company will import the products of the UK brand Meatless Farm, which markets plant-based hamburgers, minced meat and sausages and competes with the US giants Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

Tnuva will compete with Diplomat, which imports into Israel the plant-based meat substitute products of Beyond Meat and distributes them to restaurants and retail marketing chains. Tnuva also likely intends to distribute Meat5less Farm's products to the catering and institutional markets.

Based in Leeds in northern England, Meatless Farm's products can be found in major UK retail chains like Morrisons and Sainsbury's and over the past year the company has begun exporting to the US, Canada, Sweden and other countries and even the UAE. During the Covid-19 pandemic Meatless Farm has also launched online sales.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020