Together Pharma to begin planting at Israeli cannabis farm

Israeli medical cannabis company Together Pharma (TASE: TGDR) has reported that it has received a license from Israel's Ministry of Health Medical Cannabis Unit, to cultivate cannabis plants at its Ashkelon farm, after recently receiving approval to propagate cannabis plants. Receipt of the license is part of the regulatory process, which will allow the company to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Health's Medical Cannabis Unit for receipt for full approval to comply with the IMC-GAP standard, and be issued with a permanent license for cultivation at its farm. Tomorrow, Together's farm will receive 180 seedlings, to begin growing its first crop.

Together Pharma CEO Nissim Beracha said, "The start of the cultivation of medical cannabis in Israel represents an important milestone in our activities. We are moving forward swiftly on all fronts and in various countries. In Israel, as well as cultivating, we are moving forward with the construction of a GMP standard factory from which we will send out products to the domestic market as well as overseas in the future.

He added, "In Uganda, we have completed growing and harvesting our first crop, and we have begun sowing 2.5 acres for the second crop. In Germany, We are working to complete the acquisition of the German company, which possesses approval for importing to Germany and distribution agreements in the country, so that we will quickly be able to show sales and profits. We believe that these processes put us in practice on the path to realize the company's strategic plan with the aim of bringing about the creation of value for all of the company's shareholders."

Together Pharma's chairman is Israel former police chief Yohanan Danino.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019