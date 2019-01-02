Together, Premier Dead Sea begin making cannabis-based cosmetics

Together (TASE: TGDR), which specializes in cultivating and producing medical cannabis, has reported the start of manufacturing of cosmetic products by 'Premier Dead Sea,' the Israeli developer and manufacturer of cosmetic products based on Dead Sea minerals, which will include CBD (the natural Cannabidiol extract produced from the cannabis plant, to which science attributes a range of key therapeutic influences).

Manufacturing will focus on three products: therapeutic oil; ointment for easing pains and multi-purpose cream.

Together and Premier plan marketing the products in countries where the sale of CBD extracts are legal and do not require a doctor's prescription, including Canada and many European countries and where there is commercial success, products will go into serial production and marketing at Premier's points-of-sale in those countries,

Together CEO Nissim Bracha said, "The start of manufacturing of CBD-based cosmetic products by Premier represents the realization of our business strategy for creating cash flow in tangential areas of activity to the company's main area of activity. Science attributes a range of beneficial characteristics to CBD for various illnesses due to substances that are anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, antioxidants and anti-ageing. We are convinced that Premier, which is a leading and experienced player, with global outlets, will lead the marketing of the products in the first half of 2019 with the aim of achieving serial production of CBD-based products."

