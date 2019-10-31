Together awarded medical cannabis commercial license

Together (TASE: TGDR) has reported that it has been awarded a license from the Ministry of Health's Medical Cannabis Unit for commercial operations of its farm in Israel, after previously being granted IMC-GAP approval. The company's facility in Ashkelon, which covers 20,000 square meters, is one of the largest in Israel and will allow the company to cultivate large amounts of medical cannabis produce.

Together Pharma plans immediate planting on a significant scale, and to harvest medical cannabis produce within several months. On completion of cultivating the first crop, the company will send the produce to an IMC-GMP standard factory, so that its products will be available for pharmacies and patients in Israel, who in recent months have been suffering from a serious shortage of products. Part of the crop will be used for producing oil products under the 'Cannabliss' brand, which is part of the Together Pharma Group.

Together Pharma CEO Nissim Bracha said, "We see receipt of the license as a most important milestone in the business development of the farm in Israel. It is our intention to begin the planting process immediately, in commercial quantities, so that the medical cannabis produce will reach patients in Israel within a few months. We believe that the expected sales from the cultivation farm will position us in the forefront of the medical cannabis companies operating in Israel and abroad."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019