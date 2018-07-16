Together to begin Canadian medical cannabis sales in Jan

Together (TASE: TGDR), which specializes in growing and producing medical cannabis, has announced an important step forward ahead of sales of cannabis produce in January 2019. The company has placed an order for cannabis plant seeds for its farm, which the company is currently setting up in Uganda. The order for the seeds has been placed with a supplier in the Netherlands, which is considered one of the world's leading cannabis suppliers.

The types and the amounts of seeds ordered are suitable for the company's needs, in coordination with the Canadian company, which has reached a binding agreement to buy medical cannabis products and their supply is expected within a month. Due to the order, Together estimates that it is adhering to the timetable that it set and that it will be able to begin selling medical cannabis products in January 2019.

Together CEO Nissim Bracha: "We continue to fulfill the company's business strategy and it is our intention to begin sales within six months. The order of the seeds represents an important milestone towards growing cannabis on a farm in Uganda and already marketing produce to a Canadian customer by the beginning of next year. At the same time, we are setting up a farm in Israel so that our operations will also focus on the local market, which expects significant growth as well as with accompanying land to promote the medical cannabis sector in North America and Europe, markets with large economic potential for us. Our work plan includes promoting agreements with additional customers, examining the setting up of additional farms and cooperation with leading international customers while placing an emphasis on creating quick revenue that will bring major value for our shareholders."

