Together to set up medical cannabis factory in Uganda

Together (TASE: TGDR), which specializes in cultivating and producing medical cannabis, has reported that it is setting up a factory for drying and extracting medical cannabis, close to the company's farm in Uganda, in coordination with the relevant regulatory bodies in Uganda. Setting up the factory in accordance with the G.M.P. standard, will be under the control of Together, so that the company will be able to operate in the near future to sell its products in Canada and Germany, independent of other factories, and saving processing, conveyancing and security costs.

With the start of planting in the company's Uganda farm, the company has also announced that it is currently working to certify its Uganda farm with the C.U.M.C. standard (as well as G.A.P.) and is undertaking this with assistance of representatives of the Peterson and Control Union.

Together CEO Nissim Bracha said: "Setting up the factory in Uganda ensures that the production endeavor in that country will under our control and supervision, in order to manufacture medical cannabis products, which meet the standards required by our customers in target markets and without being dependent on anybody. In addition, we will be able to save on third party production costs and we can make further savings by building the factory on the farmland itself."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2019

