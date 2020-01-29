Together wins medical cannabis export permit from Uganda

Israeli medical cannabis and cultivation and production company Together Pharma (TASE: TGDR) has received approval from Uganda's National Drug Authority to export medical cannabis to Germany, Malta and Israel.

Together has a 7.5 acre farm in Uganda, which has received Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) from the World Health Organization (WHO). Together Pharma CEO Nissim Bracha said, "Together is the first company in the world that will export medical cannabis from the African continent in commercial quantities. We are completing the commercial agreements with plants that have the EU-GMP standard in countries that are EU members with the aim of providing medical cannabis produce of the strictest standards to the European market, which is just getting going, as well as to the Israeli market, which is suffering a shortage."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020