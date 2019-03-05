Tourism to Israel stays strong in February

Tourism to Israel maintained its record levels in February when 362,000 visitors entered the country, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This number included 342,000 tourists who stayed at least one night, 259,000 tourists who arrived by air, 44,000 tourists who arrived by land and 19,000 visitors who did not stay at least one night.

After a record 4.1 million tourists visited Israel in 2018, up 14% from 2017, which was itself a record, 2019 is shaping up to be another record year.

In January and February 2019, 683,000 visitors came to Israel, up 16% from the first two months of 2018. In January and February 2019, 628,000 tourists came to Israel and stayed at least one night, up 13% from the first two months of 2018. 79,000 tourists entered Israel by land, up 26% from the first two months of 2018 and 55,000 came into Israel as day visitors, up 74% from last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2019

